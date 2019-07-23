The Queen's surprising Love Island connection REVEALED Who saw that coming?!

The Queen has a secret connection to the Love Island villa, it has been revealed. The upmarket property where the Love Island contestants have spent their summer is owned by a multi-millionaire, who is the husband of one of the monarch's relations. Secrecy has shrouded the identity of the mystery German said to own the luxury Majorcan home, but he has now been revealed as Nikolaus Broschek, the husband of Princess Ingeborg zu Schleswig-Holstein, a fourth great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria. Nikolaus, whose full name is Kurt Nikolaus Albert Broschek, is named as the sole director of Casas Rusticas e Historicas de Mallorca, the Palma-based company which owns the Love Island villa.

Nikolaus, 77, and Ingeborg have been married since 1991 and are parents to 23-year-old son Alexis, who is studying at the London School of Economics, the Mirror reports. The princess, 63, meanwhile, worked as an assistant for Andy Warhol in the 80s and was photographed alongside him for a print that went on to sell for thousands of pounds at a 2012 auction. She now works as a well-established artist in her own right, and has exhibited all over the world.

Love Island has become the nation's summer obsession once again this year, with more than 3.3 million people tuning on for the debut episode. Currently, Tommy and Molly-Mae are favourites to win the competition, but Anton and Belle, and Amber and Ovie – who are not paired together – have proved hugely popular with fans. While nothing has been confirmed, the final is expected to follow the same format as series four, which saw viewers vote for their favourite of the four remaining couples. The two halves of the winning couple were then issued with a card by Caroline Flack, reading 'love' on one side and 'money' on the other. If both couples choose love, they split the £50,000 prize money between them. Should one pick love and the other money, the one who picks money walks away with the full cash prize. And if they both pick money, both partners will leave empty-handed.