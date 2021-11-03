Crown Princess Victoria suffers from rare disorder that means she can't recognise herself The Swedish royal has been diagnosed with prosopagnosia

Wonder why Crown Princess Victoria only seems to wear her hair up? There's a reason. The royal suffers from a rare disorder called prosopagnosia, also known as face blindness, which means she struggles to recognise people's faces, including her own.

Crown Princess Victoria revealed she had been diagnosed with the condition in 2008, and in an interview with Sweden's Foraldrakraft magazine, she said: "I find it very hard to remember names and faces, and that is a big drawback in my capacity because obviously I meet an awful lot of people. I really try to learn names and faces but they just do not stick."

At the time, the magazine added that Victoria was one of approximately 200,000 people in Sweden suffering from prosopagnosia. According to the NHS, 1.5 million people in the UK are now believed to have the condition.

It's not known when Crown Princess Victoria acquired the disorder, but the NHS states that "face blindness often affects people from birth and is usually a problem a person has for most or all of their life". There are two types of the disorder: the developmental kind, where a person has it without having brain damage, and acquired prosopagnosia, where a person develops it after brain damage, often following a stroke or head injury.

Crown Princess Victoria rarely wears her hair down

How does Crown Princess Victoria manage? "People may cope by using alternative strategies to recognise people, such as remembering the way they walk or their hairstyle, voice or clothing," says the NHS. It adds, however, that "these types of strategies do not always work – for example, when a person with prosopagnosia meets someone in an unfamiliar location".

As for treatment, the NHS says: "There's no specific treatment for prosopagnosia," while "compensatory strategies based on contextual cues" can be the best way to manage symptoms.

