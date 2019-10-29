The Queen only hires a makeup artist once a year - find out when The Queen's dresser has revealed something surprising about her beauty regime

The Queen always looks immaculate in public, with a distinct beauty look that includes flawless skin, a subtle blusher swept across the apples of her cheeks and a pop of her favourite fuchsia pink lipstick. But Her Majesty's dresser has revealed something surprising about her routine in her new book The Other Side of the Coin: the Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.

Angela Kelly, who has worked with the monarch for the past 25 years, reveals that when the Queen records her Christmas message, she arranges for a makeup artist Marilyn Widdess to be there on the day of filming, adding: "You might be surprised to know that this is the only occasion throughout the year when Her Majesty does not do her own makeup."

READ: The Queen's royal beauty cupboard - every product the monarch uses

The Queen pictured recording her Christmas message in 2018

In fact, the Queen has been spotted touching up her lippie in public on a number of occasions through the years, reaching into her famous black Launer handbag for her make-up. Her go-to make-up brands reportedly include Clarins, Elizabeth Arden and Floris London fragrances.

The Queen is not the only member of the royal family who likes to take care of her own beauty regime – her granddaughter-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly did her own makeup on the day of her wedding to Prince William in 2011. While Meghan Markle enlisted the help of her friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin for her nuptials to Prince Harry in 2018, he revealed to PEOPLE magazine that she also feels comfortable without a glam squad, saying: "She's been doing her makeup herself. She's not fussy — she's just trying to get it on and get out the door."

MORE: How to enhance your freckles like Meghan Markle

Kate reportedly did her own makeup on her wedding day

Angela Kelly worked initially as the Queen's Senior Dresser and then latterly as Her Majesty's Personal Advisor and Curator (The Queen’s Jewellery, Insignias and Wardrobe) and In-house Designer, making her the first person in history to hold this title. In her book, with blessing from the Queen, she shares their extraordinary bond with the world, as well as never-seen-before photographs.

The Other Side of the Coin by Angela Kelly (HarperCollins, £20).

Read the full report in this week's issue of HELLO! magazine, out now.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.