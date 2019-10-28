Exclusive: The Queen has a special aide to help break in her shoes The Queen's dresser Angela Kelly reveals her secrets in a new book

Anyone who buys a new pair of shoes knows the pain of trying to break a new pair of shoes in and the cost of buying blister plasters, but the Queen has an ingenious trick to avoid any discomfort. Rumours have been circulating for years that the 93-year-old monarch has a member of staff who will wear new footwear in for her and now her dresser Angela Kelly has confirmed this to be true.

In her book The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and The Wardrobe, Angela also reveals that she personally wears in Her Majesty’s shoes before engagements. She says: "As has been reported a lot in the press, a flunky wears in Her Majesty's shoes to ensure that they are comfortable and that she is always good to go. And yes, I am that flunky. The Queen has very little time to herself and not time to wear in her own shoes, and as we share the same shoe size it makes the most sense this way."

The Queen likes to wear the same style of shoe

Her Majesty has been wearing footwear handmade for her by Anello & Davide of Kensington, west London for more than 50 years. The Queen favours a low-block heel style black loafer with gold horsebit detailing for her day-to-day engagements, but she also owns them in different colours for more formal occasions.

The Queen has been wearing Launer handbags for more than 50 years

When it comes to her accessories, the monarch is also a creature of habit. She loves a classic black handbag by Launer London, which are instantly recognisable from the gold logo on the front catch. Launer holds a royal warrant and has been supplying the royal family with leather goods since 1968, so it's safe to say, the brand is an utmost favourite of the Queen's.

Read the full report in this week's issue of HELLO! magazine, out on Monday.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.