Chris Evans reveals Peter Kay is 'getting better' and set to make TV comeback at NTAs

Chris Evans has given his radio listeners an update on Peter Kay, claiming that comedian is "getting better". The new Virgin Radio host, 52, also revealed that the Car Share star is set to make a return to television at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening. "Peter Kay, he's not a mate, but I know him. I know he's been getting better and he's coming back," shared Chris. "He may well be back on telly tonight. Back for the NTAs."

Peter's Car Share co-star Sian Gibson also hinted that her friend could make a shock sensational comeback, tweeting: "Woohooooo we are going to the NTAs - we would absolutely love to get an NTA for the last ever Car Share, so would be so kind if you could vote." If Peter makes an appearance at the NTAs, this will be the first time in nine months since he has been seen in public. He surprised fans at Blackpool Opera House during a charity showing of a Car Share episode in April.

The show's return was highly-anticipated since Peter cancelled his tour dates and other scheduled appearances at the end of 2017. "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects," he said in December 2017. "This includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments." He added: "I'm sure you'll understand that my family must always come first. I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I'm very sorry."

