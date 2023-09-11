Prince Harry kicks off Day 2 of the Invictus Games: live updates

The Duke of Sussex has arrived to watch the first matches of Day 2 of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023.

He was seen showing his jovial side, happily greeting a Denmark team competitor as he attended the track and field at the athletics track.

This year's international sports event, which kicked off on Saturday, will run until 16 September, with a number of different competitions taking place – from athletics to wheelchair basketball.

For founder Harry, the Invictus Games is incredibly close to his heart, and the tournament will be extra special this year, as it coincides with his 39th birthday on 15 September.

Prince Harry greeting a Denmark team competitor as he attends the track and field at the athletics track

Last week, the Duke of Sussex revealed how his wife Meghan Meghan will be cheering for Nigeria after discovering that she is of Nigerian descent.

Opening the games at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on Saturday evening, Harry said that while the Sussexes do not "play favourites", the discovery means that things will likely get "a little bit more competitive" between the couple.

"We're also very excited to have new nations join us," the duke told the packed arena. "Let's hear it for Colombia, Israel, and Nigeria."

He added: "Now I'm not saying we play favourites in our home… but since my wife discovered that she is of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year."

The Duke founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.