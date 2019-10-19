What is Mike Bushell's net worth? Strictly Come Dancing star's fortune revealed Mike is best known for his work with the BBC

BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell and partner Katya Jones have had a dramatic few weeks on this year's Strictly, it was only on Saturday that Katya burst into tears after the pair performed a Quickstep. Katya later revealed on Loose Women that they were tears of relief – as the 30-year-old dancer had had a rocky few rehearsals with journalist Mike, 53. As we head into week five we can expect plenty more TV gold from Mike and Katya, who will be taking to the stage again tonight after a hard week of rehearsals. In the meantime, we thought we'd take a look at the BBC veteran's net worth…

What is Mike Bushell's net worth?

Mike has had an impressive career as a journalist. He is best known for being a BBC sports reporter and is also the host of the BBC Breakfast show. Mike, whose father was a headteacher, went to school in Hertfordshire and even used to write and sell his own newspaper, Daily Owl, proving journalism has always been in his blood. Mike later attended Granby High School and also joined the National Youth Theatre, wanting to learn how to act. He received a degree in Drama and Television from King Alfred's College in Winchester.

MORE: Mike Bushell reveals impressive Strictly weight loss results!

Nowadays, Mike is one of the most popular sports presenters in the UK and his net worth is estimated to be impressive, with the TV star earning anywhere between £150,000 and £1.8 million a year, as per information BBC has previously released regarding its presenters' salaries. Of course, this doesn't take into account the various other shows that Mike has appeared on, money made from his book deal and his Strictly fee – for which Mike will take home at least £25,000.

MORE: Katya Jones breaks down in tears on Strictly following performance with Mike Bushell

TV career

Mike worked his way up the ladder, starting out as a trainee for BBC Radio Solent. He has also appeared on other shows including Celebrity Chase and has hosted massive sporting events such as the Paralympic Games and the Commonwealth Games. In 2013 the father-of-three even wrote a book, titled Bushell's Best Bits, which explores the world's craziest sports. Currently, Mike hosts BBC Breakfast. The show is aired during the mornings, starting at 6am and running for two hours. In it, all the latest sporting news is discussed.

Is Mike married? Does he have children?

Mike is married to marketing executive Emily Bushell. Emily is Mike's second wife. He split from his first wife Kim, with whom he had three daughters, in 2009 after having been married for 16 years. Mike and Emily married in Hampshire in May 2019. Speaking of her wedding day, Emily said that her son Josh, ten, from a previous relationship, would be giving her away. She told the Mail Online at the time: "My father will be there on one side, but it will be Josh who will be holding my hand and giving me away. It is going to be a very small family occasion and we are both very much looking forward to it." Mike’s daughters were bridesmaids.